Two brothers, mother commit 51 chain snatchings in  Visakhapatnam, nabbed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three of a family -- two brothers and their mother -- who snatched gold chains using two-wheelers from January 2017 to May 2019, were arrested by a special team of south crime sub-division on Tuesday. The siblings have been identified as Y Chandrasekhar (30) from Peda Gantyada and Y Gopinath Reddy (28) from Parawada. The police recovered the stolen property from Y Sarojini alias Rajyalaxmi, who used to sell the gold ornaments stolen by her sons. The brothers were arrested at Vuta Gedda Junction in Parawada by inspector M Avatharam.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said that both the siblings were involved in 46 cases in the city and five in the district. While Chandrasekhar is an ITI, Gopinath is a BTech. It all started when they got addicted to drugs and decided to go for easy money for their lavish lifestyle. However, their father who is a contract employee in the steel plant, was unaware of chain snatching by his sons.

In all the cases, the brothers targeted lonely woman. The accused utilised six two-wheelers for committing the offences. Of the total 1,382.9 grams of stolen gold, police recovered 1,142.5 grams worth `32.4 lakh. Five bikes were also recovered from them. The accused committed offences at Gajuwaka, Duvvada, MVP Colony, Steel Plant, New Port, Kancharapalem, Pendurthi, Gopalapatnam and other areas in the city, the Police Commissioner said.