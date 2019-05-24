Jagan's YSRC gets a mandate of almost 40 per cent electorate

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRC, which romped home in the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, had secured the mandate of almost 50 per cent of the electorate while the TDP got 39.6 per cent vote share. With a vote share of 49.9 per cent, the YSRC's tally stood at 151 while the TDP got 23 seats. The remaining seat was won by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Interestingly, it is the NOTA which got the third highest vote share while the two national parties the Congress and BJP got less vote share than it.

Final Tally

Total Seats - 175

YSRC - 151

TDP - 23

JSP -1

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 1.28 percent of the people opted None Of The Above (NOTA) while the Congress could get 1.17 percent vote share. The BJP, which stormed to power at the Centre, could manage to get 0.84 percent vote share.

Interestingly, the ECI did not mention the vote share JSP even as it won one seat. The CPI, CPM and BSP, which fought in alliance with the JSP, managed to secure 0.11, 0.32 and 0.28 percent vote share respectively.

