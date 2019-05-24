Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan's YSRC gets a mandate of almost 40 per cent electorate

Interestingly, it is the NOTA which got the third highest vote share while the two national parties the Congress and BJP got less vote share than it.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Jaganmohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Andhra CM on May 30.

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRC, which romped home in the Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, had secured the mandate of almost 50 per cent of the electorate while the TDP got 39.6 per cent vote share. With a vote share of 49.9 per cent, the YSRC's tally stood at 151 while the TDP got 23 seats. The remaining seat was won by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Final Tally

Total Seats - 175

YSRC - 151

TDP - 23

JSP -1

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 1.28 percent of the people opted None Of The Above (NOTA) while the Congress could get 1.17 percent vote share. The BJP, which stormed to power at the Centre, could manage to get 0.84 percent vote share.

Interestingly, the ECI did not mention the vote share JSP even as it won one seat. The CPI, CPM and BSP, which fought in alliance with the JSP, managed to secure 0.11, 0.32 and 0.28 percent vote share respectively.
 

TAGS
Jaganmohan Reddy YSRC Andhra Pradesh elections 2019 TDP Chandrababu Naidu Pawan Kalyan JSP

