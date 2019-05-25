Consortium formed to build six submarines

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) have joined hands to form a consortium for building six conventional submarines under Project 75(I) as envisaged by the Ministry of Defence under the strategic partnership model. Representatives of HSL, BHEL and Midhani have signed an MoU in the presence of Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu, CMD of HSL.

The agreement between the three companies is a step to fulfil the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the government in the defence sector.

The agreement aims at harnessing the complementary expertise of the three companies and provide the country with a credible domestic alternative for construction of submarines.The consortium will jointly stake claim with the Ministry of Defence for being considered a prospective bidder for the proposed P-75 (I) project of the Navy.