Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consortium formed to build six submarines

The agreement between the three companies is a step to fulfil the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the government in the defence sector.

Published: 25th May 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani) have joined hands to form a consortium for building six conventional submarines under Project 75(I) as envisaged by the Ministry of Defence under the strategic partnership model. Representatives of HSL, BHEL and Midhani have signed an MoU in the presence of Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu, CMD of HSL.

The agreement between the three companies is a step to fulfil the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the government in the defence sector.

The agreement aims at harnessing the complementary expertise of the three companies and provide the country with a credible domestic alternative for construction of submarines.The consortium will jointly stake claim with the Ministry of Defence for being considered a prospective bidder for the proposed  P-75 (I) project of the Navy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustan Shipyard Limited Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Ministry of Defence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp