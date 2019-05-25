Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh was never my competitor, says Alla Ramakrishna Reddy

Then incumbent Chilakaluripet MLA Marri Rajasekhar was promised the reward of a ministerial berth for sacrificing his seat to Vidadala Rajani on the directions of the party supremo.

Published: 25th May 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After defeating outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s son and former IT minister Nara Lokesh by a margin of 5,337 votes in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, senior YSR Congress leader Alla Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that the TDP scion was never his competitor which is why people gave the mandate against Lokesh. Hitting out at Jana Sena, the YSRC ­leader said that the Pawan Kalyan-led party faced an electoral debacle for following the footsteps of N Chandrababu Naidu.

On the other hand, victorious YSRC candidate Vidadala Rajani from Chilakaluripet Assembly segment said she would work for the people of the constituency by rising above political divisions. She defeated senior TDP leader and minister for civil supplies P Pulla Rao by a margin of 8,301 votes.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi's swearing-in likely on May 30, world leaders may be invited

Meanwhile, Guntur residents are hoping that Ramakrishna Reddy will be offered a ministerial berth in the cabinet of Jaganmohan Reddy as promised by him at a public meeting in Mangalagiri during the election campaign. The YSRC supremo had promised ministerial berths to both Ramakrishna Reddy and YSRC Guntur district convener Marri Rajasekhar.

However, senior YSRC leaders expect that Rajasekhar might not find a place in the first cabinet as he is neither an MLA nor an MLC. So, the YSRC leader might have to wait for at least six months to first become an MLC and then he might get inducted into the cabinet.

Then incumbent Chilakaluripet MLA Marri Rajasekhar was promised the reward of a ministerial berth for sacrificing his seat to Vidadala Rajani on the directions of the party supremo. Marri Rajasekhar had undertaken an intense campaign to ensure Rajani’s victory. Rajasekhar had won the seat as an independent MLA in 2004 and later defeated Pulla Rao during 2014 elections on a Congress ticket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Lok Sabha results 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp