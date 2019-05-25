Man enters Vishakapatanam airport with knife, detained 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 34-year-old mentally challenged person was found moving with a knife on the airport premises on Friday, which caused scare among passengers. He was caught by CRPF.

According to the airport police, the person identified as Lova Raju, a resident of Aganampudi, was found moving suspiciously in the parking area of the airport. When the police checked his belongings, a booklet pertaining to his admission in the Government Hospital for Mental Care was found. He ran away from home on Thursday night. The police handed over Lova Raju to his family members.