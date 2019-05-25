Home States Andhra Pradesh

Win was unexpected: JSP’s lone winner Rapaka Varaprasada Rao

Published: 25th May 2019

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With all its bigwigs, including party chief Pawan Kalyan, losing in the recently-concluded elections, the Jana Sena has failed to leave an impression in the State’s political scene. Rapaka Varaprasada Rao, who fought from the Razole (SC) reserved constituency, is the only winning candidate from the party.   

Varaprasada Rao, who won from the same segment in 2009 on a Congress ticket, got 48,740 votes as against his YSRC rival getting 47,573 votes. 

The Telugu Desam’s worsening reputation in the constituency is said to have worked in his favour. 
Speaking to TNIE over phone, he explained he was not expecting to win at all despite campaigning very hard.

“I did not distribute any money or liquor to draw attention of voters. I simply followed my party’s ethics, and was honest and sincere to my people,” he said. 

A seasoned businessmen, he added: “Now, I will shift my focus on the development of the constituency. I will fight for the rights of the people in the area,” he said.

