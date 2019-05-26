Special cell to improve water supply

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sitting YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy who was reelected from Narasaraopet, inspected the drains in the town on Saturday. Following complaints from people about poor civic amenities, Srinivasa Reddy visited sixth, seventh and eighth wards in the municipality.

Municipal Commissioner B Seshanna and other officials accompanied him during his visit. He interacted with local people to know about their civic problems. The people told him that despite several complaints to civic authorities about poor civic amenities in the past six months, no steps have been taken to resolve their problems.

Srinivasa Reddy directed the municipal officials to focus on clearance of garbage, desilting of drains and improvement of water supply in the town. He directed the municipal commissioner not to deploy civic staff for the private work of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and other influential people in the town.

Seshanna said a special cell would be set up in the municipal office to solve people’s grievances pertaining to drinking water supply in the town. Emphasis would be laid on maintenance of sanitation and improvement of civic amenities in all the 34 wards in the town. Use of polythene covers would be strictly prohibited. The municipality would also focus on development of basic infrastructure in the fast growing town, he said.