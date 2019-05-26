Will convince Jagan to accept special package: BJP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MLC PVN Madhav has ruled out special category status for Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Madhav said no State will be given SCS in future and hoped chief minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will understand this. He said they would try to convince the YSRCP to accept the special package which was equivalent to benefits accrued under SCS.

He said owing to political compulsions, Chandrababu Naidu quit NDA and started blaming the BJP government for the ills of the State. He said orchestrated campaign by Naidu against BJP and Modi had impacted performance of BJP in the elections in AP. However, ultimately it proved dear for the TDP as it had to taste the worst ever defeat. He said some BJP workers, who believed that YSRCP would sail with BJP at the Centre, voted for Jagan.