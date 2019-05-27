Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bringing water to Anantapur top priority: Talari Rangaiah

Former District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Talari Rangaiah, who trounced TDP candidate JC Pavan Kumar Reddy by a huge margin of 1,41,428 votes in the April 11 elections.

By Express News Service

Former District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) project director Talari Rangaiah, who trounced TDP candidate JC Pavan Kumar Reddy,  son of political heavyweight JC Diwakar Reddy, in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency by a huge margin of 1,41,428 votes in the April 11 elections, says he is grateful to the people for choosing him to represent them in Parliament. 

Excerpts from an interview with Rangaiah by T Ramanjaneyulu. 

Why were you selected to contest against the JC Diwakar Reddy family in the all-important Anantapur LS seat?
I had served the people of the district sincerely and honestly as a government official and I am aware of their problems. Most importantly,  my party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy trusted me. A year before the election, he asked me to prepare the ground, while assuring to be there for me all the way. For the last 12 months, I have extensively covered each and every area of my Lok Sabha constituency. Being from Boya community was an added advantage.  I am grateful for the people who elected me with an overwhelming majority.

Was the transition from a bureaucrat to a politician easy? 
I always wanted to strive for the development of the district, which suffered injustice since the time the region parted from the combined Madras state after Independence. But as a common man, I had limitations. When I was thinking of joining politics in 2014, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited me to join the YSRC. But due to family reasons, I could not do so then. But later, I joined the YSR Congress. I firmly believe that changing the fate of Anantapur by bringing water to the parched areas is only possible with Jagan. 

What are your priorities as the MP of Anantapur?
Water. Completing the pending works of the projects taken up during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s time and bringing water for irrigation and drinking is my topmost priority. People have several expectations and they see me as a catalyst to bring in a change in their lives. Being a common man, I am more attuned to their grievances and aspirations. I will strive for making a difference in their lives, for the better. 

What is your stance on the demand for inclusion of the Boya (Valmiki) community under STs? 
Being a member of Boya community, I am aware of their problems and lost opportunities. I know the reason for the backwardness of the community. I will do everything possible for the betterment of the community.

