Electorate punished Chandrababu Naidu: Ram Gopal Varma

The filmmaker has been critical off-lately of the TDP supremo amidst the release of Lakshmi's NTR.

Published: 28th May 2019 08:08 AM

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: Taking a dig at Chandrababu Naidu, director Ram Gopal Varma said the electorate in the State have punished the TDP supremo before the release of controversial Lakshmi’s NTR in the State. “When we wanted to release the film in Andhra Pradesh, there was no stopping the cycle, but its tyre has been punctured now,” he said, while addressing the media in Bhimavaram on Monday.

“Since there was no electronic media during the last days of NT Rama Rao, several speculative stories were spread. NTR had made a big mistake by trusting a man. The main objective of producing Lakshmi’s NTR is to expose the conspiracy hatched to dethrone NTR,” Varma added. The controversial flick is set to hit the theatres in the State on May 31.

