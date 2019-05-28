Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s time to become rich by finding diamonds in Andhra Pradesh

Sudden pre-monsoon rains has forced many families to leave their homes on diamond hunt in several places of Kurnool district.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sudden rains ahead of the monsoon have prompted many families to leave their homes on diamond hunt in several places of the district.People live in makeshift tents from June to November  at Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Maddikera, Pagidirai, Peravali, Mahanandi and Mahadevapuram, which are diamond rich places in the district. Diamonds show up after rains wash away several layers of the earth. Many people focus on areas around Sarvanarasimha Swamy temple in Sirivella mandal headquarters for diamond hunting as it is believed that Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara empire and his minister Timmarusu hid a big treasure of diamonds and gold ornaments near the temple.

According to reliable sources, an agricultural labourer chanced upon a diamond worth Rs 14 lakh at Jonnagiri village on Sunday. Another farmer also chanced upon a diamond worth Rs 2 lakh at Peravali two days ago, while people of nearby villages found diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh three days ago. it is learnt.

According to an estimate, people of Sirivella and Mahanandi are chancing upon diamonds worth Rs 4 crore during the rainy season on an average. Maddikera and Tuggali mandals account for a find of diamonds worth about Rs 5 crore  every year. While, some commoners are becoming rich overnight, the hard work of others is proving beneficial for middlemen. 

Apart from locals, several enthusiasts from neighbouring districts like Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh and Bellary of Karnataka also test their fortune by going on diamond hunt. A team of scientists from the US and Australia representing some foreign firms, oversaw excavations in these areas as part of their exploration some years ago.

A foreign company leased 50 acres at Mahanandi and Mahadevapuram near Nallamala forest and has been carrying out excavations with heavy machinery for the last few years.In the past, another international firm took up excavations in Maddikera, Jonnagiri, Peravali, Basinipalle, Madanahantha and Hampa villages but gave up after a few years of excavation.

‘Diamond rich’ places in Kurnool district

