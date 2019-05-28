Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan, KCR, Guv and Stalin to offer prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga temple

Jagan, Governor

CM-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati with Governor couple ESL Narasimhan and Vimala Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DMK president MK Stalin, Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AP State Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan will offer prayers at the famous Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, Indrakeeladri on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

Stalin and Chandrasekhar Rao are visiting AP state on an invitation from CM-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the latter's swearing-in ceremony to be held on May 30 in Vijayawada. During their visit, all the dignitaries will be offering prayers at the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple.

Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma on Tuesday said as per the information received, Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by Governor ESL Narasimhan, Chandrasekhar Rao and Stalin will visit the hill shrine either on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. ``We are not communicated about the exact time of the VVIP's visit to the temple citing security problems,'' she said.

As part of the security arrangements, police and temple officials are conducting thorough checks in and around the hill shrine. "We are making necessary arrangements to take the VVIPs through the powerlifts in Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam. If police officials oppose the proposal, then the VVIPs will reach the hill shrine through the ghat road," Koteswaramma said.

