Naidu to participate in NTR Jayanti fete today

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of TDP founder late NT Rama Rao at the party’s State office in Guntur on Tuesday. It will be Naidu’s first public meeting after his party’s worst performance in the elections. Since the results of the elections were declared on May 23, Naidu confined to his residence in Undavalli meeting party leaders and analysing the reasons for the poor performance of the party.

Naidu will offer tributes to NTR and is expected to address party cadres on Tuesday. Naidu also interacted with women supporters from various parts of the State. When some of the women, with tears in their eyes, said they have never expected such an outcome in the election, Naidu consoled them and asked them to be brave.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who unsuccessfully contested from Mangalagiri constituency, released a letter to the voters welcoming the poll verdict. “Mangalagiri is my house. You are all my family members. Doors of my housewill always be open for you. I will continue the fight with you for the welfare of the people,’he added.