Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 arrested for lynching Dalit in East Godavari village, SC/ST case registered

Seven panchayat staffers among arrested; Rs 4.25 lakh ex gratia paid to victim’s family.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The police on Thursday arrested 10 persons in connection with lynching of a Dalit in Singampalli village panchayat of East Godavari district on Wednesday. Peddapuram DSP Ch V Rama Rao said the arrested included Kadiyam Nageswara Rao and M Ramakrishna, lessees of the mango orchard from which the fruits were allegedly plucked by the Dalit leading to his lynching. Seven staffers of the Panchayat Department were also among the arrested. A case was registered against them under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Tension prevailed for some time at the Government General Hospital here on Thursday morning when Dalit organisations along with Left parties tried to stage a protest at the Collectorate with the body of Bikki Srinivas (30) of G Mamidada in Pedapudi mandal, who was lynched.

With the deployment of additional force at the Collectorate expecting trouble, they changed their plan. Later, the body of Srinivas was handed over to his family members at Mamidada. A postmortem was conducted on the body at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.The registration of a case against the culprits under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and announcement of an ex gratia of `4.25 lakh for the victim’s family by the district administration had made the Dalit organisations give up the protest against the lynching.  

On Wednesday, Srinivas allegedly stole mangoes from an orchard in the village and was caught by the lessee and others. He was thrashed to death and later his body was hanged from the ceiling in the panchayat office building to project it as a suicide.

The incident created furore and a large number of people from nearby villages and Dalit leaders, including former MP GV Harsha Kumar, staged a protest in Singampalli demanding arrest of the culprits.
It was alleged that some mango cultivators resorted to killing the Dalit to frighten mischievous elements who steal the fruit from orchards. Later in the day, Rangampeta tahsildar M Indira Gandhi handed over a cheque for `4.25 lakh to the victim’s family as an ex gratia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari Rama Rao Kadiyam Nageswara Rao M Ramakrishna SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp