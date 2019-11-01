Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam farmers in despair as 3,400 acres of crop damaged

Prakasam farmers are staring at losses as severe damage to crops is being reported from different parts of the district.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:40 AM

Farmers showing the damaged crop (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam farmers are staring at losses as severe damage to crops is being reported from different parts of the district. As per estimates made by the district agriculture department, around 3,400 acres of the crop has been damaged in 10 mandals- Chirala, Maddipadu, Giddaluru, Chinaganjam, Naguluppalapadu, Korisapadu, Marripudi, Talluru, J Panguluru and Inkollu, as fields have been inundated. Even reservoirs such as Gundlakamma, Ramteertham and Rallapadu have been filled to the brim due to incessant rainfall. 

The district received heavy rains on three consecutive days-Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday, the district recorded total rainfall of 212.2 mm, which is higher than the district average of 206.5 mm. Ongole received maximum rains(128.8 mm) followed by Valetivaripalem mandal (74.4 mm).  Out of 56 mandals except three, all of them received rainfall. 10 mandals received 20 per cent more rainfall than average, while 35 received average rains. 11 mandals however, are still experiencing 20 to 50  per cent less rainfall  as compared to the State average. 

 According to the officials, damages to cotton and mirchi crops in 1,000 acres each, millets (Korralu) in 600 acres, paddy in 500 acres, and groundnut in 300 acres have been reported so far.“As of now, the situation is stable. However, if the rains continue we will lose our crops as they will rot due to stagnant water. We pray the situation improves soon,” N Anjaiah a tenant farmer from Chinaganjam told TNIE. “Farmers are advised to take measures to release accumulated water in their fields if they want to save their crops,” PV Sri Rama Murthy, Joint Director of Agriculture(JDA) has suggested.  

Comments

