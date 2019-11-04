Home States Andhra Pradesh

No let up in dengue cases in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 3,589 dengue cases have been reported this year, in a span of 43 weeks (up to October 27), according to the data from the Health department.

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,584 malaria cases have been reported in the State this year so far ( January 1 to October 27), almost 50 per cent less than the number of cases registered in 2018. In the corresponding period last year, 5,207 malaria cases were registered in the State. Though there is a steep decline in malaria cases, the situation is not the same in dengue cases. 

As many as 3,589 dengue cases have been reported this year, in a span of 43 weeks (up to October 27), according to the data from the Health department. In the corresponding period last year, 3,591 dengue cases were registered. Officials said that there was not a single dengue death in the State this year where as many suspected dengue deaths were reported last year. In October alone, 5,400 medical camps were conducted and 37,497 viral fever have been identified. Among them, 1,278 were dengue and 273 malaria cases. As many as 6370 diarrhoea, 618 typhoid and 22 chikungunya cases were also reported in October.
The highest number of dengue cases was registered in  Visakhapatnam (812) .  

Health officials say that measures to control vector-borne diseases have been taken. Medical camps are being conducted in the rural areas. Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya Misra, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Early detection and treatment is being ensured for malaria, dengue and chikungunya cases. Detection and treatment of these cases is being done in Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals identified for this purpose.”

