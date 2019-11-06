Dengue kills woman 3 days after delivery, baby safe

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 29-year-old woman from Gajuwaka died of dengue at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, three days after giving birth to a healthy baby. Sindhu Priya, who was in the ninth month of her pregnancy, was brought to the hospital, where she tested positive for dengue, on Saturday, according to hospital authorities. Doctors, fearing that the viral infection might affect the baby’s health, decided to go for a caesarean delivery.

“By the time she was admitted to KGH, her (Sindhu’s) platelet count had dropped to 30,000-40,000. As she was already 37-week pregnant, we took all care and performed surgery on her,” said Arjuna, KGH superintendent, adding that the infant was healthy and safe. On Sunday, she was put in intensive care as her blood pressure level had started fluctuating. She developed respiratory, heart and other organ problems the next day and died on Tuesday early morning.

Meanwhile, two more suspected dengue deaths, of a doctor and a tribal girl, were reported from the district in the last two weeks. Though there were more such cases being reported, there has been no official confirmation from the medical and health department.

“Pregnant women are at high risk of contracting diseases and infections due to low immunity level. We are taking all measures to identify mosquito breeding points and spread awareness among the residents,” said an official from the health department.