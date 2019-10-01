Andhra Pradesh School Education Department orders fixing of MEd tuition fee per year at Rs 20000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department on Monday issued an order fixing the fee for Master of Education (MEd) course in all the private colleges in the State. As per the recommendations made by the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, the School Education Department has fixed the tuition fee at Rs 20,000 per annum and special fee at Rs 3,000.

The Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee has recommended fee for the existing 44 private MEd colleges in the State from the academic years 2019-20 to 2021-22. The colleges have been permitted to collect the tuition fee in advance only for that particular academic year either in a lump sum or in instalments.

The special fee of Rs 3,000 per annum should also be collected every year for the 14 services offered like a library, laboratory, games, etc. As per the order, the private MEd colleges should not collect any capitation fee or donations etc from the students other than the fee fixed by the Regulatory Committee.