Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to approach Central coalfields to fight coal shortage

Accordingly, it was decided that the Coal India officials will be meeting APGenco officials and railways at Kolkata on Tuesday.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is facing a shortfall of coal due to the unfavourable weather conditions at the coal mines from where it is procuring coal, had decided to explore the possibility of buying coal from Central coalfields like the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. A day after writing letters to the Telangana government to increase coal supply to overcome power shortage in the State and also to the Union Coal Ministry, the AP government officials held talks with the officials of coal ministry in New Delhi on Monday.

Accordingly, it was decided that the Coal India officials will be meeting APGenco officials and railways at Kolkata on Tuesday. “Similarly, the inter-ministerial meeting scheduled with Ministry of Coal, Railways, Power and Coal India Limited with APGENCO officials to tide over the present situation will be held in Delhi on Thursday,” officials said.

It is also proposed to explore possibilities of buying surplus coal available in the mines of Odisha GENCO.“APGenco will also identify private power companies such as Jindal Power in Odisha and buy coal from such companies through the clause that allows private firms to sell 25 per cent of its production in the open market through Coal India,’’ officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh weather coal Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Union Coal Ministry AP government officials
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp