22-carat tributes to Mahatma on 150th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: On the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti, Palasa-based micro artist and goldsmith prepared a logo and spectacles by using only 150 milligrams of 22-carat gold.

Kottapali Ramesh, who made the micro World Cup and the Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander previously, prepared the Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary logo and spectacles now. He said that he had taken about six hours to prepare the micro items. He also said that there were no joints in the items.