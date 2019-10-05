Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Communication department form Sub-committee to streamline e-procurement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the government making e-procurement mandatory for goods, works and services, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (IT,E and C) department have constituted a sub-committee to improve the e-procurement portal.

The committee will have six members and will assist the Committee of Secretaries, already constituted, to streamline the procurement process.

According to the government order (RT 92) issued by in-charge principal secretary (IT,E and C) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Friday, managing director of Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) will be the chairman of the committee, while a representative each from Commissioner of Tenders and Board of Chief Engineers, director (communications) of IT,E and C, executive director of APTS and manager (e-procurement) of APTS will be the members. The sub-committee would submit its report to formulate a revised procurement policy.