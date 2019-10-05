Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag port achieves highest growth rate among major ports in country

Published: 05th October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vizag Port (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) has achieved the highest growth rate among major ports in the country by handling a record cargo in the first six months of the current financial year.

sons here on Friday, VPT Deputy Chairman PL Haranadh said the port climbed to the third spot in cargo handling after  Kandla and Paradeep. The port is planning to handle 70 million tonnes this fiscal, which will be the highest in VPT history. 

He said as part of innovative marketing strategy, the VPT inked MoU with TN Electricity Board to offer single-window total logistics solutions including services of customs, railways and port. The TN Electricity Board had agreed to give an order of 2 million tonnes of cargo. The port is also planning to enter into a similar tie-up with NMDC Jagdalpur steel plant and NTPC.

He said Kolkata port is considered the first gateway of Nepal and Vizag second gateway. However, now almost  Nepal traffic shifted to Vizag port from Kolkata as this year 45 rakes of cargo was transported from Vizag against 15 rakes from Kolkata. He said there has been minimal waiting at the port and this has proved an advantage for Vizag.

He said JM Baxi group is building container terminal port two (VCTPL) under PPP mode. It will be developed as a container hub. 

