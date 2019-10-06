Call for liquor sale-Aadhaar linking 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Welcoming the new liquor policy introduced by the State government, Chaitanya Sravanti president Shirin Rahman said here on Saturday that sale of liquor sale should be linked to Aadhaar.

Speaking to mediapersons along with former union energy secretary EAS Sarma, she said linking of Aadhaar card would help regulate liquor sale.

Data should be prepared by conducting a survey to know the number of persons consuming liquor. This will help the government have exact figures with regard to liquor sales and consumption.

Stating that prohibition will help poor and lower-middle-class families economically, Rahman said liquor ruined several families, particularly in slums.

She said more awareness should be created among people about phase-wise prohibition being implemented in the State.

At the same time, concrete steps should be taken to implement prohibition more effectively with extra vigil, Shirin Rahman said.

Rahman said everyone cutting across party lines should support the prohibition, which will bring joy to the affected families. She urged the central government to come out with a liquor policy at national level.

As restrictions imposed on timings of liquor sale from 11 am to 8 pm and reduction of 20 per cent outlets every year will yield good results.

Replying to a query, she said it was too early to come to a conclusion on success of the prohibition in the State. Stating that prohibition was in force in only six States in the country, she said it was good that Andhra Pradesh also joined in the league.

As per survey conducted by United Nations, youth were majority among those consuming liquor in India, she said and added that this will have negative impact on society. Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating prohibition in the State, she said politics should not be linked in the fight against social evils.

Sarma said people should maintain vigil on illicit trafficking of liquor. He said the government should hold awareness programmes and de-addiction camps in villages.

She said mothers committees on the lines of those in Nagaland should be formed in the State to take up the fight against liquor.

The mothers committees in Nagaland were so powerful that no political leader or official in that State will take up any step against the wishes of women.

Chaitanya Sravanti representatives Asoka Kumari, Bhanu, Vijayalakshmi, Anasuya, Sarada and others were present.