Home States Andhra Pradesh

Call for liquor sale-Aadhaar linking 

Speaking to mediapersons along with former union energy secretary EAS Sarma, she said linking of Aadhaar card would help regulate liquor sale.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma and Chaitanya Sravanti president Shirin Rahman at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma and Chaitanya Sravanti president Shirin Rahman at a media conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Welcoming the new liquor policy introduced by the State government, Chaitanya Sravanti president Shirin Rahman said here on Saturday that sale of liquor sale should be linked to Aadhaar.

Speaking to mediapersons along with former union energy secretary EAS Sarma, she said linking of Aadhaar card would help regulate liquor sale.

Data should be prepared by conducting a survey to know the number of persons consuming liquor. This will help the government have exact figures with regard to liquor sales and consumption. 

Stating that prohibition will help poor and lower-middle-class families economically, Rahman said liquor ruined several families, particularly in slums.

She said more awareness should be created among people about phase-wise prohibition being implemented in the State.  

At the same time, concrete steps should be taken to implement prohibition more effectively with extra vigil, Shirin Rahman said.

Rahman said everyone cutting across party lines should support the prohibition, which will bring joy to the affected families. She urged the central government to come out with a liquor policy at national level.

As restrictions imposed on timings of liquor sale from 11 am to 8 pm and reduction of 20 per cent outlets every year will yield good results.

Replying to a query, she said it was too early to come to a conclusion on success of the prohibition in the State. Stating that prohibition was in force in only six States in the country, she said it was good that Andhra Pradesh also joined in the league.

As per survey conducted by United Nations, youth were majority among those consuming liquor in India, she said and added that this will have negative impact on society. Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating prohibition in the State, she said politics should not be linked in the fight against social evils.

Sarma said people should maintain vigil on illicit trafficking of liquor. He said the government should hold awareness programmes and de-addiction camps in villages.

She said mothers committees on the lines of those in Nagaland should be formed in the State to take up the fight against liquor. 

The mothers committees in Nagaland were so powerful that no political leader or official in that State will take up any step against the wishes of women. 

Chaitanya Sravanti representatives Asoka Kumari, Bhanu, Vijayalakshmi, Anasuya, Sarada and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Aadhaar
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp