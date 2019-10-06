YSRC MLA booked for ‘threatening’ MPDO; Jagan tells DGP to let law take its course

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Taking a serious note of the allegations against his party MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy that he threatened a woman government official, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Director General of Police Gautham Sawang not to hesitate to initiate any action as per law, if there is evidence.

After returning from Delhi on Friday evening, the Chief Minister was briefed by the DGP about the development involving the Nellore Rural MLA.

The CM told the police chief that everyone is equal before law and nobody should be spared, if there is evidence.

The police registered a case against the YSRC MLA and his close aide B Srikanth Reddy, based on the complaint from Venkatachalam MPDO Sarala, that he threatened her demanding that she provide water connection to a layout in Golagamudi without delay.

In her complaint, the MPDO said that the MLA demanded water connection to the layout, which belongs to one of his close aides, and threatened her and her family members with bodily harm if there was any delay.

She further alleged that the MLA along with his followers hampered power supply and cable connection to her house.

Sarala alleged that when she had gone to the Nellore rural police station along with her well-wishers, she was made to wait for hours, while police took their own time to receive her complaint.

She was reportedly busy with work related to village secretariats and could not examine the application for water connection.

MLA’s aide Srikanth Reddy said the layout had necessary approvals from NUADA and RERA.

Speaking to media persons, Sridhar Reddy condemned the charges levelled against him by the MPDO. “I have never visited her house at Kallurupalli.

I have not threatened her and not interrupted power and water supply to her house. I am ready for any inquiry and let the facts come out,” he said.

The MLAs said it is fact that he requested the MPDO to provide water connection to GPR Layout. The application was made three months ago and there was no action, he said.

Kotamreddy said the MPDO told him that she was asked by Sarvepalle MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy not to provide water connection till he okayed it. “I contacted GovardhanReddy, who said he would discuss the issue later, but has not contacted me till now,” he explained.

The issue took a political turn with TDP workers raising a hue and cry over the incident. TDP district spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy and former Mayor Sk Abdul Aziz demanded that police take action against Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu took to twitter to flay the State government and police department over the issue.

He found fault with the police for delaying in taking the complaint. He said that the MLA faced similar charges of resorting to intimidation in the recent past. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident.

When TNIE tried to contact the police higher officials including the district SP to get their version, there was no response.