Andhra Pradesh CPI chief blames YSRCP government for sand scarcity, writes to CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/VIJAYAWADA: Squarely blaming the State government for the sand scarcity, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has said that sand has now become a revenue earner for the ruling party leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Kadiri, Ramakrishna said sand scarcity has affected lakhs of workers. He also found fault with the YSRC leaders for their remarks that since there is a flood, sand excavation is not possible. “What about the places where there is no flood and water?” he questioned. He wrote a letter to the Chief Minister asking him to conduct ‘Racchabanda’ at Vemula to listen to the woes of people suffering due to uranium mining.

Naidu hits out at govt

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu slammed the State government for sand scarcity. “By creating artificial sand scarcity, the government is playing with lives of lakhs,” he tweeted.