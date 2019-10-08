Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government identifies 40 lakh beneficiaries for YSR Rythu Bharosa

In a press release, the minister said necessary arrangements are being made for the launch of Rythu Bharosa by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 15.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Jagan government’s topmost priority is farmers’ welfare, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has said as many as 40 lakh farmers in the State were identified for the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

In a press release, the minister said necessary arrangements are being made for the launch of Rythu Bharosa by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 15.

“It is not just Rs 12,500 aid for the farmers, our government has also taken steps to pay a premium for crop loans and facilitate interest-free loans,” he asserted.

Kannababu said as promised, the tenant farmers are being provided with the leaseholder card for 11 months as per the amended Tenant Farmers Act, which will enable them to enjoy the benefits that are applicable to the landholder including aid under the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

“Despite the State reeling under financial crisis, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to fulfil the promises made to the farmers. From October 10 onwards, at every village secretariat, the list of beneficiaries under the scheme will be displayed and if there are any objections, the same can be informed to the officials concerned before the launch of the programme,” the minister explained.

Kannababu requested the farmers and ryots to help the government in weeding out the ineligible, which the previous government has encouraged.

He said the government does not want to see even a single eligible beneficiary being denied the benefits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kurasala Kannababu Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Rythu Bharosa
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp