Andhra Pradesh government identifies 40 lakh beneficiaries for YSR Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Jagan government’s topmost priority is farmers’ welfare, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has said as many as 40 lakh farmers in the State were identified for the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

In a press release, the minister said necessary arrangements are being made for the launch of Rythu Bharosa by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 15.

“It is not just Rs 12,500 aid for the farmers, our government has also taken steps to pay a premium for crop loans and facilitate interest-free loans,” he asserted.

Kannababu said as promised, the tenant farmers are being provided with the leaseholder card for 11 months as per the amended Tenant Farmers Act, which will enable them to enjoy the benefits that are applicable to the landholder including aid under the YSR Rythu Bharosa.

“Despite the State reeling under financial crisis, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to fulfil the promises made to the farmers. From October 10 onwards, at every village secretariat, the list of beneficiaries under the scheme will be displayed and if there are any objections, the same can be informed to the officials concerned before the launch of the programme,” the minister explained.

Kannababu requested the farmers and ryots to help the government in weeding out the ineligible, which the previous government has encouraged.

He said the government does not want to see even a single eligible beneficiary being denied the benefits.