Two foreigners among four held for drug peddling in Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 42-year-old Nigerian and 35-year-old Guinea-Bissau, along with two others, were arrested for drug peddling in Nellore city. The accused were identified as Samuel Uche from Nigeria, Yehiram Nunes from Guinea-Bissau, V Lakshminarayana (23) from Pallavaram in Chennai and Shaik Sadiq (21), a degree student from Nellore city. The police seized 1.04 grams of cocaine, 600 mg LSD, 900 mg MDMA and a car bearing registration no. MH-04-EQ-5402.

Addressing the media at the Umesh Chandra Conference Hall here on Monday, SP Aishwarya Rastogi said that Sk Sadiq, a student of a private degree college in the city, was addicted to drugs and used to purchase them from Lakshminarayana, Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes and supply it to his friends in Nellore.

Lakshminarayana used to procure drugs from his friend Nawaz. He used to order synthetic drugs online by accessing banned websites selling contraband through Tor open-source software and made payments in Bitcoins.

Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes used to purchase drugs from one person in Bengaluru and supply it to students. Sadiq became acquainted with other suppliers at parties in Chennai and Bengaluru. On verification, it was found that visas of both Samuel and Yehiram expired and they were residing illegally in India.