Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two foreigners among four held for drug peddling in Nellore

A 42-year-old Nigerian and 35-year-old Guinea-Bissau, along with two others, were arrested for drug peddling in Nellore city.

Published: 08th October 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nellore police

Nellore Police briefs media with arrested drug peddlers (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A 42-year-old Nigerian and 35-year-old Guinea-Bissau, along with two others, were arrested for drug peddling in Nellore city. The accused were identified as Samuel Uche from Nigeria, Yehiram Nunes from Guinea-Bissau, V Lakshminarayana (23) from Pallavaram in Chennai and Shaik Sadiq (21), a degree student from Nellore city. The police seized 1.04 grams of cocaine, 600 mg LSD, 900 mg MDMA and a car bearing registration no. MH-04-EQ-5402.

Addressing the media at the Umesh Chandra Conference Hall here on Monday, SP Aishwarya Rastogi said that Sk Sadiq, a student of a private degree college in the city, was addicted to drugs and used to purchase them from Lakshminarayana, Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes and supply it to his friends in Nellore.
Lakshminarayana used to procure drugs from his friend Nawaz. He used to order synthetic drugs online by accessing banned websites selling contraband through Tor open-source software and made payments in Bitcoins.

Samuel Uche and Yehiram Nunes used to purchase drugs from one person in Bengaluru and supply it to students. Sadiq became acquainted with other suppliers at parties in Chennai and Bengaluru. On verification, it was found that visas of both Samuel and Yehiram expired and they were residing illegally in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drug peddling Nellore city Umesh Chandra Conference Hall nellore sp drug peddling in andhra pradesh
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp