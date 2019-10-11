Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP Kisan Morcha stages dharna against YSRC govt

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Kisan Morcha staged a dharna here on Thursday against the ‘failure’ of the YSRC government in fulfilment of its election promises. Tobacco Board Chairman and BJP official spokesperson Y Raghunath Babu alleged that the YSRC government like the previous Telugu Desam regime was least bothered about the fulfilment of its election promises.

He also said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ‘failed’ to ensure transparency in his government as promised during his election campaign.  

 Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu said the YSRC government should have to face people’s wrath like the previous TDP regime if it continued to claim the welfare schemes of the Centre as its own.  

The YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme should be implemented without any conditionalities for the benefit of all farmers in the State, he said.

As the opposition Telugu Desam failed to play its role efficiently, the BJP was highlighting the ‘failures’ of the YSRC government on various fronts, Ravela said.

Former minister S Aruna, district BJP president N Venkata Rao, leaders V Krupa Rao, Panduranga Vital, D Sambaiah, P Sridevi and others participated in the dharna.

