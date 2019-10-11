Home States Andhra Pradesh

No water supply to some Guntur Municipal Corporation areas on October 12, 13

However, water supply to all the parts of the city will be restored soon after the completion of repair works. 
 

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR : There will be no drinking water supply to some parts of the city on October 12 (8 am to 10 pm) and 13 (morning hours) as the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is taking up repair works of Takkellapadu filtration plant. As the GMC draws 25 MLD water against the demand of 90 MLD from the plant, 30 per cent of areas in the city will not get drinking water supply on Saturday and Sunday. 

According to GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, areas dependent on high level reservoir and low level reservoir which draw water from Takkellapadu filtration plant, will not get water on  Saturday and Sunday. Water supply to Lakshmipuram, Gujjanagundla, Stambhalagaruvu, AT Agraharam, Court Compound, Housing Board, KVP Colony, Vikas Nagar, Shyamala Nagar and other areas in the city will also be stopped. 

However, water supply to all the parts of the city will be restored soon after the completion of repair works. 
 

Comments

