Raid on Telugu Ganga special deputy collector unearths Rs 4.14-crore illegal assets 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The ACB sleuths conducted raids on Telugu Ganga special deputy collector M Lakshmi Narasimham on Thursday, in connection with amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids at six places in the State and found Rs 4.14 crore, including gold, cash and other valuables.

Lakshmi Narasimham worked as an RDO at Kavali and Nellore. He joined government service on August 9, 1989. Lakshmi Narasimham was promoted as tahsildar in 2002 and as deputy collector in 2011. He worked as special deputy collector (Land Acquisition) Somasila and Telugu Ganga project, Rapur.

The ACB officials found an open plot at Kothur in Nellore rural limits and agriculture land in Kandukur of Prakasam district in his name. They also found G+2 house in the name of his wife N Venkata Vijaya Lakshmi, open plots at Gundlapalem in Nellore district and Thullur in Guntur district and agriculture lands in Kandukur of Prakasam district and at Podalakur in his wife’s name.

A shopping complex was identified at Kavali in Nellore district and two open plots in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits in the name of his elder son.