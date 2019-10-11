Home States Andhra Pradesh

Raid on Telugu Ganga special deputy collector unearths Rs 4.14-crore illegal assets 

A shopping complex was identified at Kavali in Nellore district and two open plots in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits in the name of his elder son. 

Published: 11th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

M Lakshmi Narasimham (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The ACB sleuths conducted raids on Telugu Ganga special deputy collector M Lakshmi Narasimham on Thursday, in connection with amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids at six places in the State and found Rs 4.14 crore, including gold, cash and other valuables.

Lakshmi Narasimham worked as an RDO at Kavali and Nellore. He joined government service on August 9, 1989. Lakshmi Narasimham was promoted as tahsildar in 2002 and as deputy collector in 2011. He worked as special deputy collector (Land Acquisition) Somasila and Telugu Ganga project, Rapur.

The ACB officials found an open plot at Kothur in Nellore rural limits and agriculture land in Kandukur of Prakasam district in his name. They also found G+2 house in the name of his wife N Venkata Vijaya Lakshmi, open plots at Gundlapalem in Nellore district and Thullur in Guntur district and agriculture lands in Kandukur of Prakasam district and at Podalakur in his wife’s name.

A shopping complex was identified at Kavali in Nellore district and two open plots in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits in the name of his elder son. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Ganga special deputy collector M Lakshmi Narasimham ACB
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp