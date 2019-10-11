Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘TDP government signed PPAs to benefit its coterie’ Andhra Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy slams Chandrababu Naidu

Balineni says Naidu govt backed down on thermal power purchase and bought wind, solar power at higher rate 

Published: 11th October 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government signed renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) at exorbitant rates to benefit its coterie, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said the earlier dispensation backed down on the purchase from units which sold thermal power at a lower price and bought wind and solar power at a higher price. 

Citing the example of NTPC, Kudgi, the minister said backing down on purchase from the unit resulted in a loss of Rs 562.4 crore to the exchequer as the State not only had to pay a fixed cost — even though it did not procure power— but also purchased renewable power at a higher rate. In a statement on Thursday, the minister explained that the PPA with NTPC was signed at Rs 11.68 per unit when solar wind power wasavailable at Rs 4.80 per unit. 

He explained that the Naidu government had not taken full allocation from Kudgi plant. He claimed that the earlier government scaled down the purchase of power from Kudgi unit. 

“After PPAs signed by the Naidu government with solar and wind power plants, the government has reduced the power purchase from NTPC, Kudgi, where the cost of per unit current is Rs 3.58. Then, the government started purchase of solar and wind power at Rs 4.84 per unit. By then, the fixed charges of the plant has been increased to Rs 8.2 from Rs 1.2 per unit. Moreover, additionally, Rs 1.26 has been paid for every unit. As a result, Rs 274 crore was wasted as fixed cost — to be paid even if power is not purchased — besides Rs 288.4 crore burden of additional power purchase,” he explained.

Condemning reports that the government was procuring power at higher rate, the minister clarified that the energy department purchased power at lower cost than last year. The minister revealed that the previous government on October 1, 2018, had purchased 9.92 MU of power at Rs 5.99 per unit, while on the same day this year, 23.1 MU was purchased at Rs 3.33 per unit. On October 2 this year, 27.85 MU power was purchased at Rs 2.95 per unit against last year’s Rs 5.72. On October 3 and October 4 too, the government bought power at Rs 3.17 per unit and Rs 3.18 per unit lower than last year’s corresponding rate.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu government renewable power purchase agreements Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy NTPC Kudgi plant
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp