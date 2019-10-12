Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Association urges state government to release industrial incentives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Association (AP Chambers) has requested the State government to release pending industrial incentives to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore in view of the economic slowdown in the country.

Speaking to media persons, AP Chambers president KVS Prakash Rao said the release of incentives will give much-needed relief to the industries. “Representing 25,000 members and 1,000 corporate entities from 13 districts in the State, we are making every effort to take the problems being faced by the industry to the notice of the policy-makers,” he said and added they will act as a bridge between the industry and government.