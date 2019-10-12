Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government aims to provide water to every house by 2022

Aimed at providing drinking water supply to every household in the State by 2022, the State government will take up the Water Grid project in two phases.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at providing drinking water supply to every household in the State by 2022, the State government will take up the Water Grid project in two phases. The project, designed to meet the water requirement for the next 30 years, will cost an estimated Rs 46,675 crore. The grid aims at supplying drinking water to 46,982 rural habitations and 99 urban habitations.

The group of ministers (GoM)— Buggana Rajendranath, Botcha Satyanarayana, P Anil Kumar and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy —  reviewed the project at the State Secretariat on Friday, and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on all the water resources (rivers, lakes, reservoirs, tanks and others) available in all the districts for the implementation of water grid. According to information, the government is planning to execute the project in two phases by spending Rs 37,475 crore in the first phase and Rs 9,200 crore in the second. The Asian Infrastructure Bank will provide a loan of Rs 2,500 crore for the project.

The project is being planned as the water table in several parts of the State is decreasing and it has fallen to 1,100 feet in Anantapur and Chittoor districts. Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts are also dependent on groundwater while the groundwater in twin Godavari districts is also facing the threat of pollution due to aquaculture.

“Similarly, Kadapa and Nellore districts are facing a severe shortage of drinking water in summer. Supply of water through tankers has significantly increased in Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, Anantapur, and Prakasam districts. From 591 habitations in 2011, water tanker supply has been increased to 6,267 habitations in 2019,” a press note from the government explained. But with the implementation of water grid project, the press note observed, water from reservoirs will be supplied to the region. The government has decided to use Jal Jeevan and MGNREGS schemes for the execution of the Water Grid. Through reservoirs, water will be supplied to local water bodies, and from there to every household.

Water Grid

Rs 2,500 crore loan from Asian Infrastructure Bank
46,982 rural habitations and 99 urban habitations to be provided drinking water
Two phases — Rs 37,475 crore in the first phase and Rs 9,200 crore in the second

