Naidupeta police arrest woman with 95 kg ganja worth Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Naidupeta police arrested a woman and seized 95 kg of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from her. The accused was identified as M Radha (35) of Bheemaganipalli in Chittoor district.

According to Gudur DSP B Bhavani Harsha, during the investigation, Radha confessed that she, along with her husband Ramesh, relatives Lakshmi and Rajendra have been transporting ganja from Tuni to other parts of the State as per the directions of one Mareppa. A manhunt was launched to arrest four other accused. The Naidupeta police registered a case with Cr.No.199/2019 under Section 8 (c), 20 (b) (II)(A) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Naidupeta CI G Venugopal Reddy and SI D Venkateswar Rao were also present.