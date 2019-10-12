‘Negligent’ Guntur Municipal Corporation official rebuked

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner Ch Anuradha directed officials on Friday to take action against the tap inspector, who was negligent to take up the works of changing drinking water supply pipeline which submerged in a drain, even after being directed by engineering officials.

During an inspection of Nehru Nagar, Motilal Nagar and other areas in Guntur, she came across the incident. She observed that one of the pipelines was inundated in drainage at the 8th lane of Nehru Nagar. Anuradha then directed assistant engineers to inspect every ward in the city and shift water supply pipelines if they were inundated in drains. The officials were asked to submit reports thereafter.