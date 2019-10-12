Tahsildar in Kurnool district found in possession of Rs 5 crore assets

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The ACB sleuths found tahsildar R Govind Singh of Sanjamala mandal in possession of Rs 5 crore assets. The officials on Friday opened the SBI and Andhra Bank lockers of the official and found several documents and cash.

ACB DSP M Nagabhushnam said that they found Rs 42.82 lakh cash, 420 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh, five house pattas and some bonds in the two bank lockers. The tainted official also has fixed deposits worth Rs 1.09 crore in these banks.

The ACB court remanded Govind Singh up to October 25. It may be mentioned that Govind Singh was caught red-handed, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from farmer J Rameshwara Reddy of Alvakonda on Thursday.