BJP delegation to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A BJP delegation, which has visited Polavaram project site, is scheduled to submit its observation report to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Sunday.

BJP Vijayawada parliamentary convenor Kilaru Dilip on Saturday told the media in New Delhi that the party leaders, led by their president Kanna Lakshminarayana, will meet the Union Minister and explain the situation.

The BJP leaders, after visiting the project site, felt that the YSRC could have first exposed the alleged irregularities committed by the previous TDP regime before going for reverse tendering.