Home guards’ daily allowance enhanced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Home guards working in the State will get enhanced Daily Duty Allowance (DDA) from October itself.

A decision to enhance the DDA of the home guards was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the cabinet meeting held on June 10.

Accordingly, the police department had submitted a proposal to enhance the DDA from Rs 600 to Rs 710 per day.

The Home department, in a GO issued on Saturday, gave its nod to enhance the DDA. Accordingly, the home guards will get the increased allowance with effect from October 1.

Earlier DDA: Rs 600 (per day)

Hike: Rs 110