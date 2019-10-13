Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP refutes Andhra Finance Minister's charges, says YSRC inefficiency led to ‘crisis’

Referring to the debts in the electricity sector, Yanamala said the debts got accumulated for the past 50 years and not during the five-year ruling of the TDP.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath held the TDP responsible for the huge debt burden of the State government, leaders of the Opposition party alleged that inefficiency of the ruling YSRC leaders led to the financial crisis in the past four months. 

While the TDP government on average made debts to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore per year during the past five years, the YSRC government projected Rs 48,000 crore debts in the first budget itself, they pointed out.

In a release issued on Saturday, senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that in the representation submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned that the GVA of AP  reduced by 8 per cent and per capita income decreased by Rs 17,000 in the past four months.

It revealed that the revenue of the State has dropped during the four months, he remarked.

“Except liquor, revenue collapsed in all other sectors,’’ he alleged.

Referring to the debts in the electricity sector, Yanamala said the debts got accumulated for the past 50 years and not during the five-year ruling of the TDP.

Yanamala also held former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy responsible for doubling the debts of discoms by purchasing power at Rs 11 per unit. The present government is purchasing power at Rs 11.68 per unit though it is available at Rs 4, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the claim of Buggana that the YSRC government did not go for overdraft, Yanamala sought to know whether the Finance Minister dare to say that his government will not go for overdraft in the coming four-and-a-half years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP YSRCP Buggana Rajendranath Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp