Vijayawada railway division saves Rs 4 crore through HOG application 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railways (SCR), through the Head on Generation (HOG) technology for some of its train operations, is saving Rs 4.02 crore every year.

Power for coaches and traction are drawn from overhead power lines with HOG technology, the latest in use by the Indian Railways for medium and high-speed trains.

Following the Indian Railways’ decision to save power cost, adoption of HOG has been taken up on a mission mode.

The work involves modification in the electrical system of power cars and coaches. All new coaches need to be HOG compliant.

Till date, two rakes for Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express and Vijayawada–Lingampalli Superfast Express have been converted into HOG. This has resulted in saving of approximate `4.02 crore per annum.

The Railways is mainly looking forward to HOG application on its existing fleet of the locomotive and interconnected rakes where EOG (End on Generation) is functional.

With the new technology, power will be drawn from the overhead cable lines. The power generator cars, which make noise and emit fumes, will be replaced.

In place of two generator cars, there will be one standby silent generator car only to be used in emergencies and an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard and Divyaang) compartment.

This LSLRD compartment will also be able to use power from the overhead lines. Currently, the power cost per unit is Rs 36 and, with HOG application, it is available at Rs 6 per unit.

Vijaywada DRM P Srinivas appreciated efforts by senior DEE (maintenance) V Venkataramana and his team for the works for HOG adoption and opined that the new technology would prove to be a game-changer for the division.