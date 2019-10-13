Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada railway division saves Rs 4 crore through HOG application 

Power for coaches and traction are drawn from overhead power lines with HOG technology, the latest in use by the Indian Railways for medium and high-speed trains. 

Published: 13th October 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railways (SCR), through the Head on Generation (HOG) technology for some of its train operations, is saving Rs 4.02 crore every year.

Power for coaches and traction are drawn from overhead power lines with HOG technology, the latest in use by the Indian Railways for medium and high-speed trains. 

Following the Indian Railways’ decision to save power cost, adoption of HOG has been taken up on a mission mode.

The work involves modification in the electrical system of power cars and coaches. All new coaches need to be HOG compliant.

Till date, two rakes for Gudur-Vijayawada Intercity Superfast Express and Vijayawada–Lingampalli Superfast Express have been converted into HOG. This has resulted in saving of approximate `4.02 crore per annum. 

The Railways is mainly looking forward to HOG application on its existing fleet of the locomotive and interconnected rakes where EOG (End on Generation) is functional.

With the new technology, power will be drawn from the overhead cable lines. The power generator cars, which make noise and emit fumes, will be replaced.

In place of two generator cars, there will be one standby silent generator car only to be used in emergencies and an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard and Divyaang) compartment.

This LSLRD compartment will also be able to use power from the overhead lines. Currently, the power cost per unit is Rs 36 and, with HOG application, it is available at Rs 6 per unit.

Vijaywada DRM P Srinivas appreciated efforts by senior DEE (maintenance) V Venkataramana and his team for the works for HOG adoption and opined that the new technology would prove to be a game-changer for the division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada railway HOG
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp