Andhra Police gear up for week-long celebrations to mark Police Commemoration Day

The State police department is gearing up to hold week-long activities to mark the Police Commemoration Day, starting October 15.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang with other officers (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State police department is gearing up to hold week-long activities to mark the Police Commemoration Day, starting October 15. A parade by the police, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, paying homage to the martyrs would mark the conclusion of the celebrations on October 21.

According to a statement released by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Sunday, all district units were instructed to observe Open House at every police station and conduct essay writing and other creative competitions for the children on the first day. On day two, elocution and essay writing competitions would be held for the children of police personnel.

In the subsequent days, the police were also instructed to organise service activities like blood donation camps, public awareness seminars and others. Also, the department also scheduled a state-level marathon, open to all at Vizag on October 18.

