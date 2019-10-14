Hudhud-hit Kailasagiri set to be redeveloped under Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Kailasagiri, which was devastated by cyclone Hudhud in 2014, is set to witness rapid development as the World Bank has agreed to sanction the loan for the proposals submitted for restoration and redevelopment of 380 acres of Kailasagiri Hilltop Park under the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has prepared proposals to develop Kailasagiri. The draft proposals prepared by the consultants were submitted to the World Bank, which agreed to sanction `56 crore loan for the project. It aims to redevelop Kailasagiri Hilltop Park as a world-class tourist destination with good recreational opportunities supported by infrastructure facilities.

A social impact assessment was done before inviting tenders for the project. The social impact assessment report felt that the project falls in a ‘low impact’ category and it will have overall positive benefits on the socio-environment of the people. There is no land acquisition or livelihood loss to be caused by the project.

The positive social impact includes improved recreational opportunities for the local population, generation of employment, development of the local economy due to higher tourist footfall, officials said.

As there will not be any problems in these aspects, it has been decided to go ahead with the project. The proposals have been posted on VMRDA website seeking objections from people.

Salient features of Kailasagiri development include construction of an amphitheatre in 1,480 sq metres, provision of gaming area in 7,754 sq m, play area for children in 6,747 sq m, food courts with a seating capacity of 288 in 950 sq m, a garden restaurant in 168 sq m, 10 rest shelters for tourists with each having a provision for 40 people to sit, administrative building with command control room equipped with CCTV cameras.

Tenders invited

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has invited tenders for the redevelopment project of Kailasagiri. Last date for receiving bids is November 2. Bids must be submitted online at www.eprocure.gov.in on or before 3.30 pm on Nov 2 and the technical part of the bids will be opened online on Nov 2 at 4 pm in the presence of the bidders. A pre-bid meet will be held at the office of VMRDA Chief Engineer on October 16.