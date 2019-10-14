Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Modi government’s policies benefit only corporates’, opined CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking about this severe recession-situation in the country and his government also does not seem serious about it as no suitable steps have been taken yet.

Published: 14th October 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu with other senior CPM leaders (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Centre must take steps to tackle the severe financial crisis that the nation is presently going through, opined CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu, at a conference held at a private meeting hall here on Sunday. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking about this severe recession-situation in the country and his government also does not seem serious about it as no suitable steps have been taken yet. The Narendra Modi-led government has liberally sanctioned Rs 1.48 lakh crore to corporate companies but has provided nothing to the farmers, not even the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agriculture produce.

The citizens must be made aware of these issues and united agitations against the government are the only solution,” Raghavulu added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu financial crisis Minimum Support Price Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp