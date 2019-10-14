Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC terms Chnadrababu Naidu’s charges baseless    

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C)

YSRC leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (C) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government, during his visit to Visakhapatnam, YSRC leaders have alleged Naidu is speaking incoherently out of frustration. 

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, senior YSRC leader and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Naidu seems to have lost his mental balance due to the worst-ever defeat he suffered in the elections and probably for that reason, he is levelling baseless allegations. 

Who scrapped the total prohibition implemented in the State by TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Ummareddy demanded to know. 

“If there is anyone who can be described as a leech, it should be Chandrababu Naidu, as he ignored the anguish of women and treated excise department as a revenue earner to support his ‘schemes’,” he alleged.
The YSRC leader said unlike Naidu, Jagan was implementing the promises made in the YSRC election manifesto. 

“Jagan said he will implement prohibition in a phased manner and the same is being implemented,” the YSRC leader maintained. 

Taking a dig at Naidu’s latest U-turn describing parting ways with the NDA a mistake, Ummareddy questioned the TDP chief of his double standards on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). “The Uttar Pradesh government, under the BJP, also reviewed PPAs. Unfortunately, the Union Minister has found fault only with AP, though the State was within its right to do so. The TDP chief finds it convenient to ignore what the Uttar Pradesh government did,” he observed.  

He said Naidu has no right to fix the amount of power purchase for 25 years and it was not wrong to review it in the larger interest of the State. He also found fault with Naidu for his comments on Polavaram reverse tendering. 

