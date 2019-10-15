Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight killed, 5 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Andhra Pradesh

As the Tempo Traveller reached the Valmiki Hill on the ghat road, the vehicle driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the 20 feet gorge. 

Published: 15th October 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

The passengers were on their way to pilgrim shrine of Annavaram in East Godavari distric. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least eight persons were killed while five others injured after a private passenger vehicle fell into a gorge between the Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road on Tuesday.

According to information reaching here, the Tempo Traveller carrying 13 passengers was on its way to pilgrim shrine of Annavaram in East Godavari district from the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Khammam district of neighbouring Telangana State.

As the Tempo Traveller reached the Valmiki Hill on the ghat road, the vehicle driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the 20 feet gorge. 

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the interior agency area to take up rescue operations and to shift the injured to hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maredumilli-Chintur ghat road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp