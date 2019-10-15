Heavy rain likely for three more days in Coastal Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rain warning coupled with thunderstorm and lightning in some districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. Vijayawada city witnessed a sudden spell of rain on Monday evening, leaving several roads inundated.

Currently, the upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Mainly low-level easterly winds are prevailing over the State. Under the cyclonic circulations, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts would experience heavy rains at isolated areas.

The withdrawal of southwest monsoon has been delayed this year due to rain at many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region. IMD states the rain is due to the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds (clouds containing water droplets and are below 20,000 feet). “Conditions are also becoming favourable for the withdrawal of monsoon from South India in the next two days,” an official said. With the gradual withdrawal of southwest monsoon from northern and central parts of India, conditions would become favourable for the commencement of northeast monsoon over East and Peninsular India by October 17 to October 20.