Four mutilated bodies on railway tracks baffle Hindupur police 

Police suspect double murder in one case; bodies badly crushed and limbs found scattered on railway tracks; identity of one more person yet to be ascertained

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Sending shock waves among the people of Hindupur and nearby villages, the bodies of four persons, including three men and a woman, were found on the railway tracks near Hindupur on Tuesday. The bodies were found at three places less than one-kilometre distance each and in one of the cases, police suspect that the couple has been murdered.

Hindupur Railway SI Balaji Naik said that the four bodies were found on the railway track at various places near Hindupur railway station. The bodies were badly crushed and the limbs were found scattered on the track. The bodies of the couple were found at Kotipi railway gate and the legs of the two deceased were tied with a rope. The deceased were identified as Nagabhushan Rao (60) and Geeta Bai (55), a couple from Ahmed Nagar in Hindupur. Police said Nagabhushan was a tailor while his wife used to do embroidery work.

“The couple’s son and daughter are residing in Bengaluru and our enquiries revealed that they are not having any financial problems or any other issues,’’ the SI said, adding that the couple left home between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Monday and they were carrying a plastic bag. Police said they are yet to ascertain whether the couple were murdered or they ended their lives. With the death of four persons, panic gripped Hindupur and nearby areas. Penukonda DSP Mahboob Basha rushed to the spot and inspected the three places where the bodies were found.

Meanwhile, another body that was found near Devarapalli railway station was identified as that of Boya Adinarayana (45) of Golapuram village. A body of a man aged around 65 was also found on the railway track at Kotnuru village. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the SI said.

