Singapore to set up centres of excellence in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem) (Twitter Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: State HRD Minister Adimulapu Suresh held talks with Singapore officials KS Ian, Cheng Hong Siang, Tio Chee Howe, Valerie Tio and Esther Tan on education and employment issues here on Wednesday.  The minister explained the State government initiatives and reforms in the education sector, especially the ‘Then and Now’ school infrastructure development programme. 

Suresh requested the Singapore team to extend support to the State to create jobs, impart skill development to youth and develop infrastructure facilities in the State. The Singapore team evinced interest in setting up centres of excellence in the State and skill development centres. They also evinced interest to extend certification courses in beauty services. 

