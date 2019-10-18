Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation plans extra dome and bamboo tents at Lambasingi by November

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is proposing to construct additional dome and bamboo tents, numbering 30, as an alternative for the ongoing Rs 5 crore project, which is getting delayed as the State government is releasing funds in instalments. The tents would be ready by November.

“Already a restaurant is open in Lambasingi. Once the funds are released in full, the works will be completed making Lambasingi one of the favourite tourist destination in the State,” APTDC Divisional Manager Prasad Reddy said.

Currently, apart from private players, the tourism department has four tents; and they are up for grabs on first come, first served basis.

Each tent costs Rs 1,500 per day on regular days and Rs 2,000 per day during weekends. Less tariff will be charged for the new tents, smaller in size, officials said.

The APTDC is making these arrangements for the thousands of tourists likely to visit Lambasingi come winter. After 0°Celsius was recorded in 2012, thousands of tourists are rushing to the tourist spot to enjoy the foggy mornings, a rarity on plains in south India, but due to lack of proper facilities, many are going back disappointed.

Meanwhile, the corporation is planning to begin bus from Vizag to Lambasingi from November 1.

Bus tourist package

The corporation is planning to introduce a bus to Lambasingi and Araku, especially for those tourists who find it difficult to travel by their own vehicle on foggy mornings during winter.