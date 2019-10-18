YSRC government to cancel personal interviews for APPSC staff recruitment from January

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major decision, the YSRC government on Thursday decided to do away with personal interviews for recruitment of government staff through the APPSC, from January 2020. During a review meeting, the CM instructed the officials to release the examination calendar every January and conduct the examinations in a hassle-free manner, as the majority of the notifications are ending up in legal tangles. It was also decided to take suggestions from experts of IITs and IIMs in the conduct of the APPSC examinations.

During the meeting, Jagan asked officials to take up recruitment drive on a priority basis and conduct the examinations in a transparent manner. He instructed the officials to conduct examinations without errors and make sure that the future examinations don’t land in legal issues.

Speaking to TNIE, APPSC secretary PSR Anjaneyulu said, “From January 1, 2020, interviews for recruitment of all the government jobs will be scrapped. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written tests and merit score.”

“Preparation of the examination calendar was also discussed at the review meeting. After the completion of department-wise reviews, all departments will notify vacant posts. With approval from the Finance department, we will publish the calendar. By the end of November, we will get all the details from each department along with approvals from the Finance department. On January 1 every year, we will publish the examination calendar for the entire year,’’ the APPSC chief maintained.

Anjaneyulu said they were yet to take a decision on the areas in which they can take support from the experts of IIT and IIM. Meanwhile, aspirants who are preparing for the APPSC Group 1 exams, welcomed the State government’s decision to do away with a personal interview. They opine that it will make the entire selection process faster and easier.

R Lahari, an aspirant who is preparing for the Group 1 examination, says, “I welcome the State government’s decision. I have failed to clear the interview even though I cleared the Prelims and Mains with a good score.”